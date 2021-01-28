Blade Bone Conduction Speaker is 40% off

iLounge has a special deal on the Blade Bone Conduction Speaker, which allows you to experience a revolutionary bone conduction technology and louder audio in a portable device.

The Blade Bone Conduction Speaker looks anything but a speaker- it’s flat like a credit card and doesn’t have holes, but once it’s turned on you’ll become a believer. Use it like any audio device and listen to podcasts, audiobooks, music or as a video game accompaniment with just about any hollow item within your reach. Volume can be as high as 4 to 5 times than your smartphone speaker, and you can even set Surround Sound 2.0 up with two separate speakers.

A single full charge on a type C port offers up to 4 hours of playback. It can also play FM radio and comes in Gray, Silver and Cyan.

The Blade Bone Conduction Speaker normally costs $49, while we at iLounge are giving it away for just $28.95. You get 40% off with our deal.