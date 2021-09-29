Blurweb Plans: Lifetime Access is 41% Off

iLounge has a special deal on the Blurweb Plans: Lifetime Access, which allows you to block out sensitive or private details and information when video conferencing, streaming or recording.

Blurweb is an easy-to-use app that can protect you while you do online work. Screen sharing is a common occurrence nowadays, but a stray financial data in your screen is all that’s needed to become compromised. Blurweb lets you keep any paragraph, input or image unreadable (and therefore inaccessible) with just a single click, and another to unblur it when you’ve made a mistake.

With Blurweb you become more efficient in content, proposal and tutorial creation and have absolute peace of mind in a simple package.

Blurweb Professional Plan: Lifetime Access for Professional and Business normally costs $29 and $87, while we at iLounge are giving it away for just $17 and $47, respectively. You get up to 41% off with our deal. Get it today!