iLounge has a special deal on the Boost Mobile Prepaid Unlimited Talk, Text & 2GB LTE Plans + Free SIM, which allows you to get mobile network service at a very affordable price.

A 6 month network service of unlimited SMS, talk and 2GB of data at a cheap price is definitely a deal you should check out. Boost Mobile is offering a prepaid SIM that can give you all these without you having to sign a contract. The SIM works on most GSM phones and connects you to America’s fastest network.

The discounted mobile bundle includes a GSM SIM kit and ships for free right on your doorstep. You can choose to get the service for 3, 6 or 12 months and it normally costs $59, $104 and $194, while we at iLounge are giving it away for just $30, $50 and $95, respectively. Buy it now and you can get an additional 15% off sitewide with the code SAVE15NOV.