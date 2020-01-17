Build a website with Blocs 3

iLounge has a special deal on the Blocs 3, which allows you to build responsive websites without having to write a single code.

Need a unique website done beautifully and with the full bells and whistles? Blocs Website Builder can do all that, and more. The web builder utilizes a visual platform with zero coding knowledge or experience required. Instead, you stack ‘blocks’, or pre-defined sections, choose the font and animations from a database. Blocs 3 has Disqus support so your visitors can leave comments and make for a more engaging experience.

Building a website using Blocs 3

The web building software works even when you’re not connected to the internet. Plus, Blocs 3 supports third-party CMS integration and has a preview PHP functionality.

Blocs 3 normally costs $99.99 for a lifetime subscription, while we at iLounge are giving it away for just $39.99. You get 60% off with our deal.