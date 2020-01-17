Build a website with Blocs 3

Haider Ali Khan
Build a website with Blocs 3

iLounge has a special deal on the Blocs 3, which allows you to build responsive websites without having to write a single code.

Need a unique website done beautifully and with the full bells and whistles? Blocs Website Builder can do all that, and more. The web builder utilizes a visual platform with zero coding knowledge or experience required. Instead, you stack ‘blocks’, or pre-defined sections, choose the font and animations from a database. Blocs 3 has Disqus support so your visitors can leave comments and make for a more engaging experience.

Building a website using Blocs 3

The web building software works even when you’re not connected to the internet. Plus, Blocs 3 supports third-party CMS integration and has a preview PHP functionality.

Blocs 3 normally costs $99.99 for a lifetime subscription, while we at iLounge are giving it away for just $39.99. You get 60% off with our deal.

Get it now
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on reddit
Reddit
Share on linkedin
LinkedIn
Share on email
Email
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp