Canva Graphic Design Masterclass is 97% Off

By Samantha Wiley
@EditorWiley
Published
Daily Deals

iLounge has a special deal on the 2022 Dynamic Digital Graphic Designer Bundle, which allows you to improve your graphic design chops with relevant training content from Photoshop, Canva and more.

Canva Graphic Design Masterclass

Dive into dozens of course hours on popular graphic design platforms such as Canva, Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Crello and After Effects with the Dynamic Digital Graphic Designer Bundle.

At the end of the course you’ll have developed mastery over graphic design and how to effectively catch your audiences’ attention, as well as create perfect logos and build up personal branding.

Furthermore, you’ll be able to use color psychology and make your own design projects for business cards, newsletters, Instagram posts, YouTube thumbnails and Facebook ads, among others.

The 2022 Dynamic Digital Graphic Designer Bundle normally costs $1,791 while we at iLounge are giving it away for just $39. You get a mind-boggling 97% off with our deal. Buy it today!

Buy it now
Photo of author

Samantha Wiley

Samantha is a senior news editor at iLounge. She has been covering the technology industry for over five years, writing about Apple, Google, and other major companies. Samantha has also worked as a reporter and editor for several other publications.