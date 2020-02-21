Charge your iPhone, iPod, and iPad with the Wireless Power Hub by Naztech

Haider Ali Khan
iLounge has a special deal on the Naztech Wireless Power Hub 5, which allows you to charge five devices simultaneously in a central location.

Hate seeing all those wires, adapters and mobile phones and tablets strewn about haphazardly? A power hub that can charge multiple iPad, iPhone and other electronics are what you need.

Naztech’s Power Hub 5 fills in those shoes quite nicely, offering 4 high-speed USB and a fast wireless charger using only a single wall plug. Each port has 2.4A output, while the Qi is adaptive and has quick charging for supported devices.

The Power Hub 5 looks like a modern Rolodex but it’s more than that. You get a single, space-saving accessory that looks good on all surfaces, including your study desk, workstation, and kitchen. The Naztech Wireless Power Hub 5 normally costs $54.99, while we at iLounge are giving it away for just $44.99. You get 18% off with our deal!

