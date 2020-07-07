Get 12% off on the CleanTray UV Light Sterilization Case

If you are looking for a device that disinfects your phones, gadgets, and other small items, it is time you got a UV sanitizer. Cleaning and disinfecting these electronic gadgets is not possible with traditional disinfectants and sanitizers, it is why you should buy the CleanTray UV Light Sterilization Case.

Now when you buy this CleanTray UV Light Sterilization Case here you will get it with a 12% discount. The original price is $79.99, buying here you will avail $10 discount and get it for $69.99.

It is time you used this CleanTray UV Light Sterilization Case. It is an electronic case that uses 260nm to 280nm UV-C lights that kill 99.99% germs, bacteria, and other harmful microbes. It will only take a few minutes to completely disinfect your phone or any other device that you put inside the case. It works two times faster than other UV cases.

CleanTray UV Light Sterilization Case

One of the best features that it has is the aromatherapy function. With this, it not only kills the germs but also keeps your belongings fresh and clean. You can use this case to disinfect and kill germs on items such as mobile phones, watches, jewelry, earphones, car keys, and many others.

So, if you want an easy way to clean your devices, it is time you buy the CleanTray UV Light Sterilization Case. Buy this device here you will get $10 off and you will get it only for $69.99.