CoverBuddy Case for iPad Pro is 17% Off

We at iLounge have a special deal on the CoverBuddy Case for iPad Pro, which allows you to get full protection and seamless integration when you have a Smart or Magic Keyboard.

The CoverBuddy Case is the one to get if you have an iPad Pro that’s always connected to a Smart Keyboard or Magic Keyboard. With this setup you won’t have to remove the case or fumble about attaching a keyboard to your iPad Pro.

Besides offering 360 degree protection without the added bulk, the CoverBuddy comes with magnets and has a built-in slot for your Apple Pencil.

Just slip the case on and you’ll get 24/7 protection versus scratches, dents and drops. Your iPad Pro will see more use this way.

The CoverBuddy Case for iPad Pro normally costs $39.99 while we at iLounge are giving it away for just $32.99. You save 17% with our deal. Buy it today!