Crave 4Ft Apple MFi to USB Cable is 25% off

iLounge has a special deal on the Crave 4Ft Apple MFi to USB Cable, which allows you to sync data across iOS devices and get your iPhone charged up quickly and with minimal fuss.

Crave charging cables are different from standard Lightning ones in terms of build and quality. You no longer have to experience clumped-up cables ever again, thanks to the tangle-proof design. It’s made from nylon and supports a 5,000-plus bend lifespan to guarantee years of use.

The professional-grade cable is 4 feet in length and lets you charge without having to spend your time beside the wall socket. It’s fast charging and MFi-certified with overcharge and surge protection. You’ll surely prefer this one over your standard cable as your go-to charger.

The Crave 4Ft Apple MFi to USB Cable normally costs $19 while we at iLounge are giving it away for just $14.99. You get 25% off with our deal. Buy it today!