Get 86% off on the Creativity Bundle Ft. Clip Studio DEBUT

We at iLounge have a special deal on the Creativity Bundle Ft. Clip Studio DEBUT, which allows you to recreate your ideas to digital paper with 100% accuracy.

The Creativity Bundle is a must-have for creative artists and budding enthusiasts alike. First, the Clip Studio Paint Debut is an all-in-one drawing solution to create graphic art, illustrations and more.

Creativity Bundle Ft. Clip Studio DEBUT

If you’re working with manga and comics, you’ll find the Clip Studio Speech Bubbles Pack a worthy addition to your arsenal of tools. Rounding out the bundle is the 3D Poses Pack and the Storyboard Assets Pack.

Last but not the least, you’ll get an exclusive 2-hour webinar session with Sarajean Chung for a Clip Studio Paint overview and its core features, including 3D objects, materials, drawing engine, digital painting, inking and more.

The Creativity Bundle Ft. Clip Studio Debut normally costs $179.95 individually, while we at iLounge are giving it away for just $25. You get 86% off with our deal.