Deals: Get up to 27% off on AUKEY’s right angle lightning and USB-C cables

AUKEY is giving away up to 27% off on their right angle lightning cable, USB-C to lightning cable, and USB-C to USB-C right angle cable for iLounge readers.
AUKEY Right Angle Lightning Cable
Thanks to its 90-degree design, it keeps the cable well organized allowing you to play your games or watching videos more comfortably while your phone is on charge. With the 90-degree angle design, there are very few chances for the cable to get damaged compared to a normal charger due to less stress on the cable.
|Preview
|Product
|Price
|AUKEY Right Angle Lightning Cable (6.6ft - 2 Pack) Nylon Braided [ Apple MFi Certified ] Ideal for...
|$17.99
|Buy on Amazon
Use the coupon code BAJGBDXH to get 27% off.
USB-C to Lightning and Right Angle USB-C to USB-C Cable
If you are in need of a USB-C to Lightning cable or a right angle USB-C to USB-C cable, you can check out the following products by AUKEY’s:
USB-C to Lightning Cable
|Preview
|Product
|Price
|AUKEY USB C to Lightning Cable 6.6ft iPhone 11 Charger [Apple MFi-Certified] Durable Braided Nylon...
|$11.99
|Buy on Amazon
Use the coupon code JRZ3HJYD to get 26% off.
Right Angle USB-C to USB-C Cable
|Preview
|Product
|Price
|AUKEY USB C to USB C Cable Right Angle [2 Pack 6.6ft] Aramid Fiber Braided Nylon 60W Fast Charging...
|$15.99
|Buy on Amazon
Use the coupon code 8NW5YJLG to get 20% off.