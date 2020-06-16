Deals: Get up to 27% off on AUKEY’s right angle lightning and USB-C cables

Avatar
Haider Ali Khan
Published on
Updated on
AUKEY's right angle lightning and USB-C cables

AUKEY is giving away up to 27% off on their right angle lightning cable, USB-C to lightning cable, and USB-C to USB-C right angle cable for iLounge readers.

AUKEY Right Angle Lightning Cable

AUKEY Right Angle Lightning Cable

Thanks to its 90-degree design, it keeps the cable well organized allowing you to play your games or watching videos more comfortably while your phone is on charge. With the 90-degree angle design, there are very few chances for the cable to get damaged compared to a normal charger due to less stress on the cable.

PreviewProductPrice
AUKEY Right Angle Lightning Cable (6.6ft - 2 Pack) Nylon Braided [ Apple MFi Certified ] Ideal for Playing Games iPhone Charging Cable Compatible with iPhone 11 / X / 8/6, iPad AUKEY Right Angle Lightning Cable (6.6ft - 2 Pack) Nylon Braided [ Apple MFi Certified ] Ideal for... $17.99 Buy on Amazon

Use the coupon code BAJGBDXH to get 27% off.

USB-C to Lightning and Right Angle USB-C to USB-C Cable

If you are in need of a USB-C to Lightning cable or a right angle USB-C to USB-C cable, you can check out the following products by AUKEY’s:

USB-C to Lightning Cable

PreviewProductPrice
AUKEY USB C to Lightning Cable 6.6ft iPhone 11 Charger [Apple MFi-Certified] Durable Braided Nylon PD Fast Charging Cable iPhone Cable Compatible with iPhone 11 Pro/XS/8 Plus/iPad/Airpods Pro AUKEY USB C to Lightning Cable 6.6ft iPhone 11 Charger [Apple MFi-Certified] Durable Braided Nylon... $11.99 Buy on Amazon

Use the coupon code JRZ3HJYD to get 26% off.

Right Angle USB-C to USB-C Cable

PreviewProductPrice
AUKEY USB C to USB C Cable Right Angle [2 Pack 6.6ft] Aramid Fiber Braided Nylon 60W Fast Charging USB Type C Cable for Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus A80, Google Pixel 2/3/3a/4 XL, iPad and More AUKEY USB C to USB C Cable Right Angle [2 Pack 6.6ft] Aramid Fiber Braided Nylon 60W Fast Charging... $15.99 Buy on Amazon

Use the coupon code 8NW5YJLG to get 20% off.

Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on reddit
Reddit
Share on linkedin
LinkedIn
Share on email
Email
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp
See all deals
Latest