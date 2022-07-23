Deeper Connect Pico Decentralized VPN & Cybersecurity Hardware + Wi-Fi Adapter Available for $248

By Samantha Wiley
@EditorWiley
Published
Daily Deals

iLounge has a special deal on the Deeper Connect Pico Decentralized VPN & CyberSecurity Hardware + Wi-Fi Adapter, which allows you to get full online protection in a plug-and-play and lightweight device.

Decentralized VPN & Cybersecurity Hardware + Wi-Fi Adapter

The Deeper Connect separates itself from the VPN pack by being a specialized hardware. It’s only about the size of a smartphone and yet can provide cybersecurity solutions such as decentralized VPN, parental control, ad blocking and more. What’s great is that you only have to pay once and get lifetime protection, and without annual fees or subscriptions.

A single device is all you need to get protected from the dangers of the world wide web. You can also unlock geo-restricted content and gain access to every site sans ads.

The Deeper Connect Pico VPN Hardware and WiFi Adapter is only $248 when you avail of our deal. It’s a worthy buy due to its wealth of protective features, and it’s very easy to use. Get it today!

Get it now
Photo of author

Samantha Wiley

Samantha is a senior news editor at iLounge. She has been covering the technology industry for over five years, writing about Apple, Google, and other major companies. Samantha has also worked as a reporter and editor for several other publications.