Degoo Premium: Lifetime Backup Plans (New Skus) is 97% Off

iLounge has a special deal on the Degoo Premium: Lifetime Backup Plan, which allows you to keep all your precious and personal files safe via a storage service.

Now is the time to sign up for storage backup if you haven’t done so already. Degoo keeps tabs on the photos, videos and files you have so you won’t ever have something important deleted or erased ever again.

Files can be sent via link or email, and you can get absolute peace of mind, thanks to the 256-bit AES encryption technology. All backups can be replicated and done on virtually every device you have. The platform recognizes changes in file content and backs up data accordingly.

With Degoo you won’t have to suffer running out of storage space in your computer, smartphone and other devices. You also keep your files under a secure database. The 10TB backup plan for a lifetime normally costs $3,600 while we at iLounge are giving it away for just $99.99. Get it today!