Disconnect iOS Premium VPN with Lifetime Subscription is 84% Off

By Samantha Wiley
Published
Daily Deals

iLounge has a special deal on the Disconnect iOS Premium VPN, which allows you to gain an online privacy cover for all your iOS devices.

Disconnect iOS Premium VPN

The disconnect is billed as a speciality VPN for iOS and does so in a number of ways. SmartVPN technology keeps you and your family member’s online activities away from prying eyes, including government entities, corporations and cybercriminals, to name a few. Eavesdroppers won’t be able to track your online whereabouts or collect personal information.

The VPN service allows you to choose among 80-plus countries and 180 locations, and it works on both wifi and cellular networks. You can view trackers in real-time as well as a dashboard to check time and data saved and blocked ads.

Disconnect iOS Premium VPN normally costs $249 for a lifetime and $99 for a 2-year subscription while we at iLounge are giving it away for just $39.99 for a lifetime and $19.99 for 2 years, respectively. You get an amazing 84% off with our deal. Get it today!

Samantha Wiley

Samantha is a senior news editor at iLounge. She has been covering the technology industry for over five years, writing about Apple, Google, and other major companies. Samantha has also worked as a reporter and editor for several other publications.
