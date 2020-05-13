Disinfect your phone with this genius 3-in-1 UV sterilizer wireless charger

Why not look for a wireless charger that also sanitizes your smartphones? You might get wireless chargers for your smartphones but those devices will not sanitize it. These days when sanitizing and sterilizing the devices is important, you should also look for a device that charges and also sanitizes your phones.

This deal now offers you a chance to buy a 3-in-1 UV Sterilizer with Wireless Charger which is also available at a very low price. When you buy it here you get a 66% discount. You can buy it for $49.99 instead of $149.99.

It is a three in one device. It will sanitize your phone, freshen it and also charge it at the same time. It uses the UV-C light to kill germs and bacteria from your mobile devices. The device also has a built-in aromatherapy function. With this feature, it ensures that your device stays fragrant. The wireless charger is based on Utilizes Qi-Inductive charging technology. It will quickly charge your devices wirelessly.

You can also use this device to sterilize and sanitize devices other than smartphones such as car keys, watches, earphones, glasses, and more.

So, it is time to ensure that your devices stay clean and bacteria-free. Get this 3-in-1 UV Sterilizer with Wireless Charger only for $49.99 and save $100.