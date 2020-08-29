DottedSign Pro e-Sign Platform is now 58% off

We at iLounge have a special deal on the DottedSign Pro e-Sign Platform: 1-Yr Subscription, which gives you seamless electronic document signing on any device.

DottedSign Pro e-Sign Platform: 1-Yr Subscription

DottedSign is a pioneer in e-signing technology for mobile. With it, you and your clients will be able to sign documents and get e-signatures within a secure and legal process. The platform eliminates the need to email, print copies and fax them the documents just to get a signature, which means you get financial agreements, W9 forms, permission slips, sales contracts, NDAs and others faster.

Simply import the document then request a signature, and tap send. When the client agrees then you get it back faster.

DottedSign is rated #3 on Product Hunt’s Product of the Day, Quality Choice Top-Ranked Solution for 2020 by Crozdesk, Premium Usability by Finances Online and a 4.5 stars on Capterra. It’s normally priced at $119, while we at iLounge are giving it away for just $49.99. Enjoy big savings with 58% off our DottedSign deal!