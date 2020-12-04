Easy Data Transform (Windows & Mac) is 69% off

iLounge has a special deal on the Easy Data Transform (Windows & Mac), which allows you to compile data without having to code a single line.

Easy Data Transform is true to its namesake- users can quickly and easily merge, clean, dedupe, split and reformat data within a simple drag and click interface. Say goodbye to tedious programming and hello to 60 text encodings and transforms. The program even lets you transform and edit hundreds of rows quickly and in real time, and stores it locally for absolute security and privacy.

You’ll be glad to know that you can create transform templates and use it on datasets for easy semi-automation. Some of the more common transformations include replace, clone, extract, insert, summary, transpose and more.

The Easy Data Transform Software for Windows & Mac normally costs $99 while we at iLounge are giving it away for just $29.99. You get 69% off with our deal.