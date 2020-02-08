Save 86% on the Emma Personal Finance & Budgeting App

iLounge has a special deal on the Emma Personal Finance & Budgeting App, which allows you to take control over your spending and finances under a single app.

Emma Personal Finance & Budgeting App

Say hello to Emma, a personal budgeting and money management app designed to help you save money, avoid late fees and overdraft charges, cancel subscriptions you don’t need and more. The app uses leading technology to analyze your financial status and offers a few recommendations on how you can be smarter with your money.

Emma secures your financial data under end-to-end, bank-grade 256-bit encryption. Moreover, the app operates under a ‘read-only’ access for maximum protection. After a few weeks, you’ll be money-savvy and avoid common pitfalls such as overdrafts and late fees, going beyond your means and not saving money regularly.

Emma Personal Finance & Budgeting App is regularly priced at $299.99 for the Lifetime Subscription, while we at iLounge are giving it away for just $39. You get 86% off with our deal.