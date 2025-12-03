Experience Audio Perfection with the AirPods Pro 3!

Upgrade to the feature-packed AirPods Pro 3, boasting enhanced ANC, a redesigned fit, three-dimensional audio for an immersive listening experience, and built-in heart rate sensing.

The AirPods Pro 3 allows you to take a hearing test at home, and the hearing aid feature allows you to hear people talking to you and communicate more clearly, with support for AI-powered Live Translation. It can help care for your ears with an active Hearing Protection feature that works to protect against environmental loud noises. You can track calories you have burnt throughout the day and your heart rate, under various types of workouts.

The earbuds eliminates up to 2x more noise, allowing you to immerse yourself while you’re watching movies, shows, listening to podcasts and music and playing games. It fits in your ear securely with new tips that come in 5 sizes to find the perfect fit for you. Grab the AirPods Pro 3 today!