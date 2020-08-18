Fitbit Charge 2 Fitness Superwatch (Renewed) is 43% off

We at iLounge have a special deal on the Fitbit Charge 2 Fitness Superwatch renewed, which allows you to track your fitness goals and data and receive timely alerts via your smartphone.

Fitbit Charge 2 Fitness Superwatch (Renewed)

Sports and fitness enthusiasts will find a lot to like in the Fitbit Charge 2. Its exclusive PurePulse technology accurately detects and measures your heart rate and calories burned. Casual users can see their steps, floors climbed, distance covered and more.

The Charge 2 touts personalized exercise modes and guided breathing sessions, and its OLED display shows reminders, calendar events, texts and calls as it happens on your smartphone.

The ‘renewed’ part means the Fitbit Charge 2 is tested and certified to perform like it’s brand new. You get all relevant accessories as well.

The Fitbit Charge 2 Fitness Superwatch (renewed) normally costs $149, while we at iLounge are giving it away for just $84.99. You get 43% off with our deal.