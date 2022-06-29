Foldable Wireless Charger Stand is 13% Off

We at iLounge have a special deal on the Foldable Wireless Charger Stand, which allows you to add juice to your Apple devices using a Qi-compatible accessory.

This wireless charging stand is sleek and looks futuristic, and offers several charging functions to boot. The main charging point offers 10W wireless charging on any smartphone, while the ports on the front and back are for your Apple Watch and AirPods charging case, respectively.

There’s a LED indicator up front to tell you the charging status, and the main charging point features a luminous logo and 2.5D tempered glass to ensure longevity.

The foldable wireless charger stand can be angled to support a vertical or horizontal charge, as well as a lie-down phone and watch charge depending on what you need. It normally costs $52, while we at iLounge are giving it away for just $44.99. You save 13% with our deal.