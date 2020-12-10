Future.dj Pro for Mac & Windows is 49% off

iLounge has a special deal on the Future.dj Pro Music Mixer for Mac & Windows, which allows you to mix and create beats using the software’s intuitive and comprehensive features.

The Future.dj Pro Music Mixer is sure to be your best friend when creating music. Each deck has three vertical waveforms for audio signal monitoring and aligning your beats together. Mashing up tracks and mixing videos can be done in just a few seconds. Sync tracks, configure output and loop tracks with the app’s smart sync and BPM detection technology.

The software supports multiple HID or MIDI controllers simultaneously and offers more than a hundred zero configure controllers. It’s been hailed as ‘the best’ in DJ Gear Reviews and has a 4.5 star rating on MacUpdate.

The Future.dj Pro Music Mixer for Mac & Windows is normally priced at $49 while we at iLounge are giving it away for just $24.99. You get 49% off with our deal.