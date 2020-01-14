Get 90% off on the GeoZilla Phone GPS Locator & Tracker

iLounge has a special deal on the GeoZilla Phone GPS Locator & Tracker with a lifetime subscription, which allows you to track your family members, loved ones or employees’ whereabouts 24/7.

GeoZilla is an all-in-one GPS-based safety app designed to take advantage of modern technology to keep people safe. The smart app provides accurate device location data so you’ll know where your loved ones are in minutes. All you’ll need is the app and an internet connection for the ultimate peace of mind.

GeoZilla Phone GPS Locator & Tracker with Premium Lifetime Subscription

Aside from geo-targeting, GeoZilla has emergency alerts in real-time so you can come to their rescue when needed. The image and internal messaging system comes in handy as you won’t need to use another app.

GeoZilla is rated 4.5 stars out of 5 on the App Store on 18 thousand reviews.

The GeoZilla Phone GPS Locator and Tracker normally costs $300 for lifetime subscription, while we at iLounge are giving it away for just $29. You get 90% off with our deal.