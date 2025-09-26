Get 10% Off the iPhone Air Bumper Case

Daily Deals

By Samantha Wiley
Amazon has the iPhone Air Bumper case discounted by 10%, slashing $5 off its retail price. This case is perfectly made for the iPhone Air as it wraps beautifully around its thin frame. The case has a lightweight and slim bumper crafted from reinforced polycarbonate to reliably protect your iPhone Air.


The Bumper Case for the iPhone Air has a new button design to give the user crisp, responsive feedback and a precise feel of their device. The bumper of the case works perfectly with Camera control because it can recognize finger movements you do precisely, like slides and clicks. 

You can attach your new iPhone securely to the crossbody strap which lets you wear it wherever you go with peace of mind that it won’t fall off and break. If you are looking for a durable case for your iPhone Air to protect it without adding bulk, the Bumper Case has got you covered. Get yours now!

