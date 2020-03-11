Get 16% Off on the Crave Travel Pro 13,400mAh Power Bank

Have you ever wanted to have your mobile phone battery always full? When you go on long drives or somewhere you have to travel for the entire day? Having a backup to charge your mobile’s battery is a must.

One of the best ways to charge your mobile devices is to have this Crave Travel Pro 13,400mAh Power Bank. With this deal you also get 16% off it means you will only pay $39.99 for this device.

Crave Travel Pro 13,400mAh Power Bank

It is a fantastic deal. The power bank is excellent and has several essential features necessary for traveling. With this power bank, you do not have to reach out for a power socket to charge your phones or tablets.

It allows you to charge three devices simultaneously. With its 13,400mAh power now you can charge your devices quickly and efficiently.

It has QC 3.0, USB, & Type-C ports, which means now you can charge almost all phones, tablets and devices on the go. It is also small in size. You can pack it in your bag without the need for extra space.

With this deal, you also get a 12 months warranty. Besides the power bank, the deal also includes a Type-C charging cable, Travel pouch, User guide.

What are you waiting, it is time to grab the deal and save money. Buy this Crave Travel Pro 13,400mAh Power Bank and instantly get 16$% discount.