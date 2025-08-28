Get $20 Off The Twelve South Hirise 2 Deluxe 2-in-1 Charging Station

Charge your AirPods and your iPhone conveniently at the same time with the wireless charging station HiRise 2 Deluxe. The wireless Qi2 charger features a MagSafe charger that can be adjusted so you can juice up your phone horizontally or vertically, and tilt your device about 70 degrees for the ideal viewing angle.

Advertisements

The design is a space saver and can keep your desk clutter-free, eliminating the need for multiple cords that create a mess and tend to get tangled. This keeps your place organized and neat. It’s also perfect as a nightstand beside your bed, and you can set your iPhone to show the clock and calendar.

It has an attachment system that can let you charge non-Apple gadgets that support Qi2 or Qi wireless charging. You can charge another smartphone and your AirPods at the base of the charging station. One noteworthy feature is the base of the charging station is made of a vegan leather cover. Order yours today!