Get MacX DVD and Video Converter with up to 70% off on anniversary promo

An anniversary always calls for a celebration, and today MacXDVD is enjoying its 11th year with a top-notch DVD ripping software, converter and iTunes alternative leading the industry.

In light of this we’re introducing the MacXDVD 11th Anniversary Sale (starts from $19.95, 70% off) to our readers. There’s no better time than now to take advantage of super savings on a bundle you can’t miss!

MacXDVD is giving away three of their best software, the MacX DVD Ripper Pro, MacX Video Converter Pro and MacX MediaTrans for just $19.95 for the first 50 buyers. After that, it’s $29.95 for the next 150, $39.95 for the next 200 and $49.95 for 200 more. This means that the earlier you buy the higher the savings, and the greater the value for money.

MacXDVD 11th Anniversary Bundle – What Does It Contain?

MacXDVD is giving back to its fans during its milestone run in the industry. For its eleventh year in the running, they’re handing out huge discounts on three of the best software you’ll come across today.

MacX DVDRipper Pro

Rip a DVD in Just 5 Minutes

MacX DVD Ripper Pro is the only DVD rip program that can convert a DVD into mp4 format, or HEVC/H.264 in just 5 minutes.

Powering the ripper is a GPU accelerated technology that utilizes the full capacity of your video card to make short work of DVD ripping tasks. It’s the only one of its kind to do this, and that’s what makes MacXDVD software so special.

Forget having to wait half an hour or so to convert a DVD into a digital file format. Other ripping software will eat up your computer’s resources and make it practically unusable, then throw out an error message saying that there was a problem. This isn’t the case with MacXDVD.

Supports Newly Released and Encrypted DVDs

MacXDVD is one of the few that has constant support for newer DVDs. When you buy MacX DVD Ripper Pro you can be sure that it will work even on newly released DVDs that have new encryptions on them.

If you’ve ever run into some type of encryption that won’t allow you to convert your DVDs into mobile or TV formats then you know how annoying it can be. With Ripper Pro you get timely updates and complete confidence that all your DVD collection can be ripped.

MacX Video Converter Pro

Supports 4K UHD Video Processing

4K ultra HD is quickly becoming the quality standard for video. TVs, displays and screens are now 4K-capable, and thus the need to produce and convert to this resolution.

MacX Video Converter Pro has 4K video processing, something that puts the software head and shoulders above the rest. When you want a cutting-edge conversion software that works, choose MacX Video Converter Pro.

Number 1 Rated Conversion Speed

If having a 4K video processor isn’t enough, users can enjoy lightning-fast conversions on just about any type of video and format imaginable.

MacX Video Converter Pro has a range of options available, including being able to resize, edit and convert videos to what you need. In addition, you’ll be able to download videos and turn them into your favorite format, or make some changes depending on your preference.

MacX MediaTrans

Best iTunes Alternative for Transferring Music, Videos and Photos

If you’re still using iTunes to transfer your media from iPhone to Mac (and vice versa), then it’s time for an upgrade. MediaTrans is an excellent alternative to iTunes as it’s faster, less restrictive and allows you to transfer virtually all kinds of data from iPhone to computer.

Unlike iTunes, MacX MediaTrans is intuitive and lightweight. It can handle all types of data transfer and more between an iPad or iPhone to Mac. Also, there’s no restrictions on file types or sizes you can send- MediaTrans will detect the content of your iPhone and lay it out on the dashboard.

No Data Erasing

Perhaps the best part of MacX MediaTrans is that there’s no need to have to erase all the data in your iPhone to recover or back it up. You won’t have to worry about losing your precious photos and videos just because you want to back up or transfer them to a computer, and the same goes for when you want to put your contacts or SMS from Mac to iPhone.

Get the MacXDVD 11th Anniversary Offer Today

Now that you know the benefits of getting MacX DVD Ripper Pro, MacX Video Converter Pro and the MacX MediaTrans there’s no reason why you shouldn’t pass up on the 11th anniversary offer.

Remember, the earlier you buy the bigger the discount- up to 70% off on the software if you’re one of the first 50 people to get it. Take part in MacXDVD’s celebration and buy the MacXDVD Software bundle offer today!