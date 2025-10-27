Daily Deals

Get the 11th Gen iPad 128GB Wi-Fi at $50 Off!

By Samantha Wiley
Amazon has the 11th Gen iPad with Wi-Fi and 128GB storage marked $50 off. Powered by the A16 chip, the iPad delivers a superfast, smooth and responsive experience. You can breeze through daily tasks for work or study and enjoy playing games or watching movies. Use your iPad as a canvas for your next project for school or recreational purposes. 


The device features an 11-inch Liquid Retina Display, giving users awesome viewing angles and crisp and vibrant, true to life colors. The True Tone feature enables the display to adjust to the color temperature of the room to protect your eyes and keep you comfortable while using your iPad. The device supports Wi-Fi 6 so you can download and upload documents, stream your favorite shows, and play online games at reliably fast speeds.

If you are looking for an iPad for school, work, and entertainment, the 11th gen iPad 128GB Wi-Fi is a worthy investment for only $299. Get yours now!

Preview Product Price
Apple iPad 11-inch: A16 chip, 11-inch Model, Liquid Retina Display, 128GB, Wi-Fi 6, 12MP Front/12MP Back Camera, Touch ID, All-Day Battery Life — Yellow Apple iPad 11-inch: A16 chip, 11-inch Model, Liquid Retina Display, 128GB, Wi-Fi 6, 12MP Front/12MP... $349.00 $299.00Amazon Prime Buy on Amazon

