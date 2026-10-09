Get the 13-inch M4 iPad Air at $100 Off!

The iPad Air is a lightweight and portable device that you could bring with you anywhere; it is now given the M4 chip, adding AI capabilities and improvements in performance, allowing you to blitz through your workload. Enjoy a 13-inch Liquid Retina Display featuring True Tone, ultralow reflectivity and P3 wide color.

The device features Apple Intelligence, the personal AI companion that helps keep things neat while providing you with groundbreaking security, ensuring that no one but you has access to the iPad Air, protecting your data and privacy.

The iPad Air features a 12MP Wide Back and Center Stage camera that allows you to capture videos and photos in 4K. The device features an N1 chip for Wi-Fi 7 support for fast video, document and photo uploading.

Grab the lightweight 13-inch M4 iPad Air for $100 off on Amazon today!

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