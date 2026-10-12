Daily Deals

Get the 13-inch M5 MacBook Air 16GB/512GB at $200 Off

By Samantha Wiley
Get the 13-inch M5 MacBook Air 16GB/512GB at $200 Off

The MacBook Air is a lightweight and portable device that you could bring with you anywhere, now powered by the M5 chip. You get improvements in performance and graphics to blitz through your workload and enjoy games and movies.


The device features a 13.6-inch Liquid Retina Display that can support a billion colors, making images, photos, graphics, and everything on the screen look amazing. Pair it with the four-speaker sound system with Spatial Audio for an immersive experience.

Get the 13-inch M5 MacBook Air 16GB/512GB at $200 Off

The device features an N1 wireless chip manufactured by Apple for Bluetooth 6 and Wi-Fi 7 support, allowing for lagless streaming and downloading. Apple Intelligence helps keep things neat and get things done while protecting your data with groundbreaking security for peace of mind.

Grab the lightweight 13-inch M5 MacBook Air 16GB/512GB for $200 off on Amazon today!

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