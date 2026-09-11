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Get the 13-inch M5 MacBook Air 24GB/1TB at $100 Off

By Samantha Wiley
Get the 13-inch M5 MacBook Air 24GB/1TB at $100 Off

The MacBook Air is compatible with Apple Intelligence, the personal AI system that keeps things organized and allows you to blitz through your daily workload while providing you with groundbreaking security, ensuring no one but you has access to the data on the device.


The Apple laptop has been given the M5 chip for stronger performance and adds strong AI capabilities to your device, with each GPU having Neural Accelerators built into each core to handle AI workloads.

Get the 13-inch M5 MacBook Air 24GB/1TB at $100 Off

Enjoy a 13.6-inch Liquid Retina Display supporting a billion colors, making game graphics, movies, photos, and videos look vibrant in contrast, allowing for an amazing viewing experience. The device also features a six-speaker sound system with Spatial Audio, placing sound all around you for an immersive listening experience.

Grab the lightweight portable 13-inch M5 MacBook Air 24GB/1TB for $100 off on Amazon today!

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