By Samantha Wiley
Amazon has the M4 MacBook Pro with a 14-Inch display marked at $200 off. Featuring the M4 Chip designed by Apple, the 2024 MacBook Pro has powerful capabilities and amazing speed You can cruise through your day and multitask on various activities for work or study and leisure time.


The big 14-inch display along with Liquid retina XDR display will elevate your experience with amazing color accuracy and more natural viewing. It can playback videos and run games smoothly and lets you see everything clearly and brightly.

Get the 14-inch M4 MacBook Pro at $200 Off!

With a battery that can last all day, you don’t have to worry about running out of power. Advanced camera and audio systems with 3 studio quality mics, a 12MP Center Stage camera and spatial audio further enhances the experience. Hold meetings, presentations, and record videos for work with a crisp and clear camera and mic that delivers your voice and sounds in great quality. Get the 14-inch M4 MacBook Pro today!

Apple 2024 MacBook Pro Laptop with M4 chip with 10‑core CPU and 10‑core GPU: Built for Apple Intelligence, 14.2-inch Liquid Retina XDR Display, 16GB Unified Memory, 512GB SSD Storage; Silver Apple 2024 MacBook Pro Laptop with M4 chip with 10‑core CPU and 10‑core GPU: Built for Apple... $1,599.00 $1,398.31Amazon Prime Buy on Amazon

Latest News
Supply Chains Cutting Down iPhone Air Shipments and Productions
1 Min Read
iPhone 17 Pro Cosmic Orange Color Developing Discoloration
1 Min Read
A20 Chip Could Be Markedly Pricier
1 Min Read
The Baseus Nomos 8-in-1 Charging Station is $27 Off
1 Min Read
The 18-inch Foldable iPad Will Be Delayed
1 Min Read
HBO Max Plan Prices Are Increasing Again
1 Min Read
AI Detection Tool for Likeness Released By YouTube
1 Min Read
The AirPods Pro 2 Is $79 Off
1 Min Read
Apple Facing Trouble In China Regarding Their App Store
1 Min Read
All-Time High For Apple Stock Prices Has Been Achieved
1 Min Read
OpenAI Bolstering Sora Content Protections After Concerns Regarding Deepfakes
1 Min Read
The Baseus Picogo 5000 mAh Power Bank is 30% Off
1 Min Read
