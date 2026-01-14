Daily Deals

Get the 14-inch M5 MacBook Pro 16GB RAM 512GB at $150 Off

By Samantha Wiley
Get the 14-inch M5 MacBook Pro 16GB RAM 512GB at $150 Off

The 14-inch M5 MacBook Pro 16GB RAM 512GB is marked $150 off on Amazon. The device is powered by the next-generation M5 chip to supercharge your computer, allowing it to run fast and capable of handling multi-tasking, graphics-heavy heavy, large games, and demanding projects such as editing.


The GPU of the MacBook features a Neural Accelerator that is built into each core for AI performance that’s remarkably fast, further boosting the ability to handle heavy tasks for you to breeze through your workload. It also features 512GB storage so you can store games, videos, movies, documents and more without having to keep deleting older apps and files.

Get the 14-inch M5 MacBook Pro 16GB RAM 512GB at $150 Off

The device features a 14.2-inch Liquid Retina Display with a contrast ratio of 1,000,000:1, sustaining up to 1000 nits of brightness and a peak brightness of 1600 nits, delivering stunning views when watching a movie or playing games with lifelike images and sharp text. Grab the 14-inch M5 MacBook Pro today!

Preview Product Price
Apple 2025 MacBook Pro Laptop with M5 chip with 10‑core CPU and 10‑core GPU: Built for Apple Intelligence, 14.2-inch Liquid Retina XDR Display, 16GB Unified Memory, 512GB SSD Storage; Space Black Apple 2025 MacBook Pro Laptop with M5 chip with 10‑core CPU and 10‑core GPU: Built for Apple... $1,599.00 $1,449.00Amazon Prime Buy on Amazon

Latest News
Get the AirPods 4 at $29 Off!
Get the AirPods 4 at $29 Off!
1 Min Read
This Year May Be Stacked For MacBooks
This Year May Be Stacked For MacBooks
2 Min Read
18 New Emojis Coming For iOS
18 New Emojis Coming For iOS 
1 Min Read
Apple Extends Deadline to Update Apple Home to February 10
Apple Extends Deadline to Update Apple Home to February 10
1 Min Read
Ternus Viewed Once Again As The Next CEO At Apple
Ternus Viewed Once Again As The Next CEO At Apple
1 Min Read
Lead Safari Designer Leaves Apple for The Browser Company
Lead Safari Designer Leaves Apple for The Browser Company
1 Min Read
Tim Cook's 2025 Salary Revealed
Tim Cook’s 2025 Salary Revealed
1 Min Read
The Apple Watch SE 3 44mm GPS is $50 Off
The Apple Watch SE 3 44mm GPS is $50 Off
1 Min Read
200MP Camera for iPhones Currently in Material Evaluation Stage
200MP Camera for iPhones Currently in Material Evaluation Stage
1 Min Read
ChatGPT Health Launched By OpenAI
ChatGPT Health Launched By OpenAI
1 Min Read
Amazon has the 11-inch M5 iPad Pro 256GB Wi-Fi marked $99 Off
1 Min Read
Multispectral Imaging Technology Reportedly Being Explored by Apple
Multispectral Imaging Technology Reportedly Being Explored by Apple
1 Min Read
Lost your password?