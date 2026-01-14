Get the 14-inch M5 MacBook Pro 16GB RAM 512GB at $150 Off

The 14-inch M5 MacBook Pro 16GB RAM 512GB is marked $150 off on Amazon. The device is powered by the next-generation M5 chip to supercharge your computer, allowing it to run fast and capable of handling multi-tasking, graphics-heavy heavy, large games, and demanding projects such as editing.

The GPU of the MacBook features a Neural Accelerator that is built into each core for AI performance that’s remarkably fast, further boosting the ability to handle heavy tasks for you to breeze through your workload. It also features 512GB storage so you can store games, videos, movies, documents and more without having to keep deleting older apps and files.

The device features a 14.2-inch Liquid Retina Display with a contrast ratio of 1,000,000:1, sustaining up to 1000 nits of brightness and a peak brightness of 1600 nits, delivering stunning views when watching a movie or playing games with lifelike images and sharp text. Grab the 14-inch M5 MacBook Pro today!

