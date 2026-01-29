Get the 14-inch M5 MacBook Pro 24GB RAM 1TB at $174 Off

Daily Deals

By Samantha Wiley
Amazon has the M5 MacBook Pro with 14-inch display, 24GB RAM and 1TB storage marked $174 off. You can enjoy a 14.2-inch Liquid Retina XDR Display on the MacBook for an immersive and bright viewing experience. The display features 1000 nits of sustained brightness, a 1,000,000:1 contrast, and 1600 nits of peak brightness, delivering true-to-life blacks and breathtaking highlights.


The device is powered by the next-generation M5 chip for power and speed, allowing you to blitz through workloads and handle demanding tasks. The GPU features a Neural Accelerator built into each core for stronger and faster AI performance.

The MacBook Pro performs the same even if it is unplugged, so you can bring the M5 MacBook Pro with you on the go and stay productive and get some work done during your trip. The device is made for Apple Intelligence, the personal AI system that can make work easier and gives you advanced security protections to protect your privacy and give you utmost peace of mind. Upgrade to the M5 MacBook Pro today!

