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Get the 14-inch M5 Pro MacBook Pro 24GB/1TB at $199 Off

By Samantha Wiley
Get the 14-inch M5 Pro MacBook Pro 24GB/1TB at $199 Off

The high-end MacBook Pro is now stronger than ever, with the M5 Pro chip bringing great improvements in performance and AI capabilities to your device to blitz through your workload and take care of heavy AI workloads.


The significant components and Apple Silicon are made to run demanding and heavy AI workloads such as LLM training and inference. It also features Apple Intelligence, the personal AI system that helps keep things organized while providing groundbreaking security, ensuring that no one but you has access to the data on the device.

Get the 14-inch M5 Pro MacBook Pro 24GB/1TB at $199 Off

The Apple laptop features a six-speaker sound system with Spatial Audio, placing sound all around you for an immersive listening experience. It features a 14.2-inch Liquid Retina XDR Display that makes video game graphics, movies, photos, and videos look amazing when viewed on the screen.

Grab the strong high-end 14-inch M5 Pro MacBook Pro 24GB/1TB for $199 off on Amazon today!

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