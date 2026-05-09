Get the 256GB iPad at $50 Off

The 256GB iPad features an 11-inch Liquid Retina Display with True Tone; the display adjusts depending on the color of the temperature for comfortable viewing. It also provides you with a good viewing experience and a perfect canvas for your next project or commission.

The device features an A16 chip to boost your performance in activities you do daily, such as gaming, multitasking, and working. It features 256GB of space, perfect for storing games, videos, documents, photos, and more.

It is compatible with accessories like the Magic Keyboard Folio and Apple Pencil, allowing you to turn your iPad into a mini computer, making essay writing and note-taking easier, and turning your device into your personal canvas.

The device is powered by iPadOS for greater productivity, runs many apps at once, and keeps things organized for you.

Grab the 256GB iPad for $50 off on Amazon today!