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Get the 42mm Apple Watch Series 11 at $100 Off!

By Samantha Wiley
Get the 42mm Apple Watch Series 11 at $100 Off!

The Apple Watch Series 11 allows you to track your sleep score and provides you with metrics to understand your sleep quality with Sleep Score. You are also given ways to make your sleep more restorative.


Get notifications for potential high blood pressure and hypertension, and gain insight into your health from low to high heart rate, potential sleep apnea and detect an irregular heart rhythm. The watch features safety features that can detect a car crash and a hard fall, and connects you with emergency services to receive medical attention immediately.

Get the 42mm Apple Watch Series 11 at $100 Off!

The smart watch is a versatile fitness partner featuring metrics like Heart Rate zones, Workout buddy powered by Apple Intelligence, Pacer and training load and gain insight into your workout. Its lightweight and thin design allows for all-day comfortable wear.

Grab the Apple Watch Series 11 42mm for $100 off on Amazon today!

Preview Product Price
Apple Watch Series 11 [GPS 42mm] Smartwatch with Jet Black Aluminum Case with Black Sport Band - S/M. Sleep Score, Fitness Tracker, Health Monitoring, Always-On Display, Water Resistant Apple Watch Series 11 [GPS 42mm] Smartwatch with Jet Black Aluminum Case with Black Sport Band -... Buy on Amazon

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