Get the AirPods 4 at $29 Off!

By Samantha Wiley
Amazon has the AirPods 4 marked $29 off. The AirPods 4 have been redesigned to give the user better stability and all-day comfortable wear, powered by the Apple-made H2 chip, along with personalized spatial audio and dynamic head tracking to give the listener an immersive listening experience.


The case has been redesigned with USB-C charging and is smaller by 10% in volume compared to the predecessor, you can get up to 5 hours of playback in one charge and a total of 30 hours for listening to your fave music, podcasts, games or movie effects when you charge the AirPods using the case.

The earbuds features voice isolation to improve call quality while wearing them, reducing the background noise so you can hear the caller and they can hear you clearly. The case and the AirPods 4 are rated IP54 sweat, water, and dust resistant for worry-free use during heavy workouts in the gym, everyday conditions, and under light rain. Grab the AirPods 4 today!

