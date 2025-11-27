Daily Deals

Get the AirPods 4 at 47% Off!

By Samantha Wiley
Amazon has the AirPods 4 on sale with a whopping 47% discount, bringing the price down to only $69. The earbuds has been redesigned for comfort, so you can tolerably wear the earbuds and enjoy unimpeded listening all day. It features a shorter stem, quick controls for calls and music, and better stability.


The battery life of the AirPods 4 can give you up to 5 hours of playback with one charge, and 30 hours total listening time when you charge using the case. The earbuds features personalized spatial audio with dynamic head tracking, delivering awesome sounds as if you’re surrounded by speakers.

The AirPods 4 is rated IP54 sweat, water and dust resistant so you don’t have to worry about splashes of water and particles affecting the audio quality and the internal parts of the AirPods. You can use the AirPods during your workout and when heading outdoors, even if it’s raining.

If you are looking for durable earbuds that’ll give you hours of seamless listening at a budget-friendly price point, the AirPods 4 is the perfect choice. Order yours today!

Preview Product Price
Apple AirPods 4 Wireless Earbuds, Bluetooth Headphones, Personalized Spatial Audio, Sweat and Water Resistant, USB-C Charging Case, H2 Chip, Up to 30 Hours of Battery Life, Effortless Setup for iPhone Apple AirPods 4 Wireless Earbuds, Bluetooth Headphones, Personalized Spatial Audio, Sweat and Water... $129.00 $69.00Amazon Prime Buy on Amazon

