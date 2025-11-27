Get the AirPods 4 with ANC (Renewed) for Only $95!

Amazon has the AirPods 4 with ANC (Renewed) on sale at $94.99. It’s a great deal for AirPods powered by the H2 chip with Adaptive Audio, seamlessly blending in transparency mode and ANC for a great listening experience when wearing the earbuds.

The AirPods 4 features improved ANC that cancels outside noise, allowing you to immerse yourself more in your music, game, or movie you are watching. Personalized spatial audio with dynamic head tracking puts speakers all around you for that immersive theater-like listening experience. It has a transparency mode which works to let the user hear the surrounding sounds instead of reducing the noise, even with earbuds on.

The case of the AirPods 4 with ANC has been redesigned, sporting the smallest charging case equipped with wireless charging capability. You can also charge it with a USB-C Charger or via an Apple Watch charger.

If you are looking for earbuds that will surely give your money’s worth, look no further. Get the AirPods 4 with ANC now while it’s on sale!