Get the AirPods Max 2 at $50 Off!

Get personalized Spatial Audio with dynamic head tracking from the AirPods Max 2, which places sound all around you for an immersive listening experience when playing music or watching movies. Active Noise Cancellation blocks out 1.5x more outside noise, allowing for full immersion or focus during workouts.

The adaptive audio of the headphones adjusts the noise cancellation levels automatically depending on your environment, with a feature known as Conversation Awareness to lower the volume of the currently playing music/ video on your headset for clear communication even when wearing the AirPods Max 2.

Get a comfortable wearing experience with the earbuds with memory foam, custom textile ear cushions, and a breathable knit mesh canopy, along with telescoping arms for a secure and comfortable fit when using them.

Grab the next-generation AirPods Max 2 for $50 off on Amazon today for a truly immersive and comfortable experience!