Get the AirPods Pro 2 at $50 Off

By Samantha Wiley
The AirPods Pro 2 is marked $50 off on Amazon. The earbuds feature the custom made H2 chip delivering crisp sound and stunning bass, paired with personalized spatial audio and dynamic headtracking for an immersive listening experience when watching or streaming movies, playing games and listening to music.


Featuring Active Noise Cancelling, it eliminates 2x the background noise compared to the previous model. With transparency mode, you don’t have to take off your earbuds when someone is talking to you and carry on with your conversation.

The AirPods Pro 2 has a battery life of up to 30 hours with the charging case and up to 6 hours of playback so you can listen to your music and use them during your study sessions without running out of charge.

If you are looking for high quality earbuds, get the AirPods Pro 2 now while it’s on sale!

Preview Product Price
Apple AirPods Pro 2 Wireless Earbuds, Active Noise Cancellation, Hearing Aid Feature, Bluetooth Headphones, Transparency, Personalized Spatial Audio, High-Fidelity Sound, H2 Chip, USB-C Charging Apple AirPods Pro 2 Wireless Earbuds, Active Noise Cancellation, Hearing Aid Feature, Bluetooth... $249.00 $199.00Amazon Prime Buy on Amazon

