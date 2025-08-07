Daily Deals

Get the AirPods Pro 2 at $80 off!

By Samantha Wiley
Get the AirPods Pro 2 at $80 off!

The AirPods Pro 2 has been marked $80 off on Amazon, featuring Apple’s custom H2 chip, personalized spatial audio, smart noise control, and hearing health.

Advertisements

Featuring spatial audio, which creates surround sound effects, along with dynamic head tracking, the AirPods Pro 2 can provide you with the best experience. Thanks to the H2 chip- the force that delivers stellar audio performance, call and sound quality are both enhanced. You can enjoy immersive sounds from your AirPods Pro 2 whether you are playing a game, watching a movie or listening to your fave tunes. 

Get the AirPods Pro 2 at $80 off!

The AirPods Pro 2 allows you to remove double the background noise with Active Noise Cancellation, and let outside sounds in with transparency mode, so you can hear clearly what’s happening around you even with the AirPods on.

The AirPods Pro 2 touts the world’s first hearing health experience with a hearing test that’s scientifically validated, and clinical-grade hearing protection. Order yours today!

Preview Product Price
Apple AirPods Pro 2 Wireless Earbuds, Active Noise Cancellation, Hearing Aid Feature, Bluetooth Headphones, Transparency, Personalized Spatial Audio, High-Fidelity Sound, H2 Chip, USB-C Charging Apple AirPods Pro 2 Wireless Earbuds, Active Noise Cancellation, Hearing Aid Feature, Bluetooth... $249.00 $169.00Amazon Prime Buy on Amazon
Advertisements

Latest News
Spotify Increasing Rates of Its Premium Subscription in Various Countries
Spotify Increasing Rates of Its Premium Subscription in Various Countries
1 Min Read
Custom iPhone Image Sensor Reportedly in Development
Custom iPhone Image Sensor Reportedly in Development
1 Min Read
Tandem OLED Panels May Be Coming To iPhones
Tandem OLED Panels May Be Coming To iPhones
1 Min Read
The AirPods 4 is $30 Off
The AirPods 4 is $30 Off
1 Min Read
Foldable Device from Apple Might Miss its Production Target Date
Foldable Device from Apple Might Miss its Production Target Date
1 Min Read
Apple Looking For Engineers To Work On Search Experience Similar to ChatGPT
Apple Looking For Engineers To Work On Search Experience Similar to ChatGPT
1 Min Read
Apple Taking Similarly-Named Apple Cinemas to Court Over Alleged Infringement
Apple Taking Similarly-Named Apple Cinemas to Court Over Alleged Infringement
1 Min Read
The 14-inch M4 MacBook Pro is $300 Off
The 14-inch M4 MacBook Pro is $300 Off
1 Min Read
Verizon Stops Apple Loyalty Discounts and Benefits
Verizon Stops Apple Loyalty Discounts and Benefits
1 Min Read
iPhone 17 Air Battery Capacity Leaks Online
iPhone 17 Air Battery Capacity Leaks Online
1 Min Read
Apple Stores to Open in the UAE and India Soon
Apple Stores to Open in the UAE and India Soon
1 Min Read
The 13-inch M4 MacBook Air 256GB is $200 Off
The 13-inch M4 MacBook Air 256GB is $200 Off
1 Min Read
Lost your password?