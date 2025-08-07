Get the AirPods Pro 2 at $80 off!

The AirPods Pro 2 has been marked $80 off on Amazon, featuring Apple’s custom H2 chip, personalized spatial audio, smart noise control, and hearing health.

Featuring spatial audio, which creates surround sound effects, along with dynamic head tracking, the AirPods Pro 2 can provide you with the best experience. Thanks to the H2 chip- the force that delivers stellar audio performance, call and sound quality are both enhanced. You can enjoy immersive sounds from your AirPods Pro 2 whether you are playing a game, watching a movie or listening to your fave tunes.

The AirPods Pro 2 allows you to remove double the background noise with Active Noise Cancellation, and let outside sounds in with transparency mode, so you can hear clearly what’s happening around you even with the AirPods on.

The AirPods Pro 2 touts the world’s first hearing health experience with a hearing test that’s scientifically validated, and clinical-grade hearing protection. Order yours today!