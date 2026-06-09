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Get the AirPods Pro 3 at $50 Off!

By Samantha Wiley
Get the AirPods Pro 3 at $50 Off!

The AirPods Pro 3 has a unique ability to track your heart rate with built-in sensors and the calories you have burned across your workouts, sent to your iPhone, providing you with insight into your workouts. You gain access to the new Workout Buddy powered by Apple Intelligence and the Move Ring. Take a hearing test at home and get clearer conversations going with Conversation Boost, and protect your ears from the loud environment with Active Hearing Protection.


Get the best ANC offered with the AirPods Pro 3, eliminating 2x outside and unwanted noise, allowing for an immersive and fully focused experience when working out, playing games, and watching movies.

Get the AirPods Pro 3 at $50 Off!

Break language barriers with an Apple Intelligence-powered feature called Live Translation and get up to 8 hours of playback with ANC on in one charge.

Grab the multi-purpose AirPods Pro 3 for $50 off on Amazon today!

Preview Product Price
Apple AirPods Pro 3 Wireless Earbuds, Active Noise Cancellation, Live Translation, Heart Rate Sensing, Hearing Aid Feature, Bluetooth Headphones, Spatial Audio, High-Fidelity Sound, USB-C Charging Apple AirPods Pro 3 Wireless Earbuds, Active Noise Cancellation, Live Translation, Heart Rate... Buy on Amazon

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