Get the AirPods Pro 3 at $59 Off

The AirPods Pro 3 earbuds feature the best ANC offered, eliminating 2x more outside noise compared to the previous model to fully immerse yourself in the moment and enjoy 3D audio with the new acoustic architecture delivering high quality audio with deep bass for an amazing listening experience. It features built-in sensors to track calories and heart rate across your workouts.

Take a hearing test at home with the Hearing Aid feature, protect your ears from the loud noises of your environment with Active Hearing Protection and Conversation Boost for clearer communication. Break language barriers with Live Translation.

The earbuds comes with new ear tips in 5 sizes for a customized and comfortable fit.

Enjoy up to 8 hours of playback with ANC on with the AirPods Pro 3. Grab yours at $59 off today!

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