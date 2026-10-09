Get the AirPods Pro 3 at $70 Off!

The AirPods Pro 3 enables you to take a hearing test at home and has features such as Conversation Boost for clearer conversation, and Active Hearing Protection to protect your ears from the loud noise of your environment. Get a personalized and secure fit with the new ear tips that come with the AirPods Pro 3.

The AirPods allow you to track your heart rate and calories burnt with a built-in heart rate sensor and have Workout Buddy powered by Apple Intelligence. Break language barriers with Live Translation, again powered by Apple Intelligence.

The AirPods Pro 3 features better Active Noise Cancellation compared to the previous model, blocking out 2x more outside noise, and has a new 3d acoustic architecture for improved audio quality. Get up to 8 hours of playback in one charge with Active Noise Cancellation enabled.

Grab the AirPods Pro 3 for $70 off on Amazon today!

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