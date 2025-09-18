Get the Anker MagGo 3-in-1 Foldable Charging Station at 30% Off

The Anker MagGo 3-in-1 foldable charger is discounted on Amazon, bringing the price down from $89.99 to $63.

You can bring wireless charging with you anywhere you go with a compact, baseball-sized foldable charger that has Qi2 support and can charge 3 devices simultaneously.

The Anker foldable charging station delivers up to 15W of charging, so you can charge the Apple Watch Series 9 to 30% battery in as fast as 22 minutes, and your iPhone 15 Pro to 20% in as little as 15 minutes with a MagSafe-compatible charger that is certified.

The 3-in-1 charger can also help keep your workspace organized because you don’t have to deal with wires and tangled cords.

If you are looking for a charging station to charge your devices wirelessly and tidy up your desk, grab the discounted MagGo 3-in-1 foldable charger today!