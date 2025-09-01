Daily Deals

Get the Anker MagGo Qi2 Wireless Charging Station at $29 Off

By Samantha Wiley
Amazon has the Anker MagGo Qi2 marked $29 off, which is a great deal for fast 15W wireless charging with performance and output matching that of MagSafe tech.


You can rotate the charging surface 360 degrees, allowing you to adjust the angle and view of the device while you are charging it for your comfort and convenience. With a built-in stand, you could watch, work, and play while you charge your device.

The charging station features a multi-protect system with overvoltage and overcurrent protection that constantly monitors the temperature with the Active Shield 2.0 feature. You receive a 24-month warranty and welcome guide with the charging station, backed by friendly customer support.

If you want a wireless charging station that lets you charge your phone, rotate it, and use it hands-free, then this Wireless charging station is the perfect choice. Grab the Anker MagGo Qi2 and save $29 today!

Preview Product Price
Anker MagGo iPhone 16 MagSafe Charger Stand, 15W Fast Magnetic Wireless Charging Station, Qi2 Certified 360° Wireless Charger, for iPhone 16/15/14/13/12 Series and AirPods (White, No Adapter) Anker MagGo iPhone 16 MagSafe Charger Stand, 15W Fast Magnetic Wireless Charging Station, Qi2... $39.99Amazon Prime Buy on Amazon

