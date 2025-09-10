Daily Deals

Get the Anker Magnetic Power Bank $15 Off!

By Samantha Wiley
Get the Anker Magnetic Power Bank $15 Off!

The magnetic power bank by Anker is $15 off on Amazon. This high-capacity powerbank lets you quickly charge your devices to full battery. With a 10,000 mAh battery, you can charge your iPhone 15 up to 100% twice in one day.


The power bank is compatible and optimized for iPhone models like the iPhone 12,13,14,15, and 16. It supports fast charging of 30W when wired, and 7.5W when you charge your iPhone magnetically. Note that Android devices don’t support the magnetic feature of the powerbank.

Get the Anker Magnetic Power Bank $15 Off!

You can adjust the angle of your device when you use the power bank for comfortable viewing. It has an ergonomic right-angle cable allowing for a comfortable grip and can withstand bending. Your purchase will come with a built-in USB-C cable, a guide, and a warranty of 18 months.

If you are looking for a magnetic powerbank to charge your iPhone, the Anker Magnetic Powerbank is a great choice. Get yours today!

Preview Product Price
ANKER Zolo Magnetic Power Bank, 10,000mAh Wireless Portable Charger with 30W Max Fast Charging, Battery Pack with Built-in USB-C Cable and Adjustable Stand, for iPhone 16/15 Series, AirPods, and More ANKER Zolo Magnetic Power Bank, 10,000mAh Wireless Portable Charger with 30W Max Fast Charging,... $49.99Amazon Prime Buy on Amazon

Latest News
AirPods Pro 3 - No Major Improvements in Audio Quality and ANC
AirPods Pro 3 – No Major Improvements in Audio Quality and ANC 
1 Min Read
Custom Apple C1 Modem Tested
Custom Apple C1 Modem Tested
1 Min Read
AirPods Pro 3 Coming In Two Variants
AirPods Pro 3 Coming In Two Variants
1 Min Read
Get the Powerbeats Pro 2 at $50 Off!
Get the Powerbeats Pro 2 at $50 Off!
1 Min Read
Battery Capacities for the iPhone 17 Lineup Leaked
Battery Capacities for the iPhone 17 Lineup Leaked
1 Min Read
AirPods Pro 3 Anticipated for Release This Year
AirPods Pro 3 Anticipated for Release This Year
1 Min Read
Last Minute Leaks For Apple Watch SE 3 and Other Models
Last Minute Leaks For Apple Watch SE 3 and Other Models 
1 Min Read
Get the Beats Solo 4 at 35% Off!
Get the Beats Solo 4 at 35% Off!
1 Min Read
Updated HomePod Mini, AirTag, and More Devices Could Be ‘Coming Soon’
Updated HomePod Mini, AirTag, and More Devices Could Be ‘Coming Soon’
1 Min Read
Limited Edition Headphones Jennie X Beats Solo 4 Out Now
Limited Edition Headphones Jennie X Beats Solo 4 Out Now 
1 Min Read
New Apple Card Offer For Uber Eats and Uber
New Apple Card Offer For Uber Eats and Uber 
1 Min Read
The JOYROOM Dual USB-C Car Charger Is $5 Off
The JOYROOM Dual USB-C Car Charger Is $5 Off
1 Min Read
Lost your password?