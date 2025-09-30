Daily Deals

Get the Apple Magic Keyboard at $20 Off

By Samantha Wiley
Amazon has the Magic Keyboard in white color option at $20 off. The keyboard is designed for the comfort of its user, featuring a hinge design made of two cantilevers so you can adjust the keyboard easily for optimal viewing angles. 


The keyboard is compatible with the M2 and M3 variants of the 11-inch iPad Air, as well as the 4th and 5th generation of the iPad. You can conveniently attach it to your iPad magnetically and enjoy a seamless typing experience. The keyboard folds to give your keyboard front and back protection.

It has a function row comprised of 14 keys, a trackpad, and many useful features like emoji and locking your iMac that’s built into the keyboard. You can take down notes at school and during lectures, and use the keyboard to make multitasking easier at work. Get the 11-inch iPad Air Magic Keyboard at $20 off today!

Preview Product Price
Apple Magic Keyboard: Keyboard and Case for iPad Air 11-inch (M2 and M3) and iPad Air (4th and 5th Generation), US English — White Apple Magic Keyboard: Keyboard and Case for iPad Air 11-inch (M2 and M3) and iPad Air (4th and 5th... $269.00 $249.99Amazon Prime Buy on Amazon

Lost your password?